1st Annual Black Love Festival To Bring Bay-Area Black Community Together

The 1st annual Black Love Festival is kicking off this Saturday in San Francisco to spread love the Bay way.

Organized by China Pharr, Leigh Davenport, and Etecia Brown, the festival’s main goal is to build relationships, share resources and create healing spaces for Black people. Sponsored by Farms to Grow, an Oakland based urban farming organization, the Black Love Festival will provide a community of space for food, music, health education, environmental justice, healing and arts.

Festival organizer Leigh Davenport says “Social activism is very taxing . The point is to show love to the Black community and to use it as a form of liberation.”

With the Black population of the San Francisco Bay area dwindling every day due to rapid gentrification and rising rents, organizer China Pharr says that now is the time more than ever to provide events catered to the Bay’s Black residents.

“The Black community in San Francisco is hanging by a thread. It has the fastest out-migration of Black people since post-Katrina New Orleans. We are facing similar issues and it’s important for us to see and learn about the Bayview and connect with Black folks across the bridge. Rallying people to make the trip will be an important first step towards unity.”

The Black Love Festival is free for the community but as a grassroots movement, they need volunteers and donations. Check out the festival’s Facebook page and gofundme page to contribute to this important festival.

The Black Love Festival is Saturday July 18th from 12-6pm in Heron’s Head Park in Bayview Hunters Point in San Francisco, CA.

61 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2803078”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2803078″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2803078″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2803078” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); The Best In Street Style At The Essence Music Festival 1 of 61 1. The Bold & The Beautifully Stylish People Of Essence Music Festival Essence Music Festival brings out the best in music, culture, food, fun and fashion in New Orleans. There's so many photo opps, the attendees always bring their A-games. Check out the best and boldest in fashion from Essence's celebration of Black music and culture. Did you make the cut? Source:HelloBeautiful Staff 2 of 61 2. Floral Beauty 3 of 61 3. It's A White Party! But also YASSSS for the photo BOMB! 4 of 61 4. Beard = BAE 5 of 61 5. Pink Peplum 6 of 61 6. Orange You Glad She's Adorable? 7 of 61 7. Peachy Queen 8 of 61 8. African Queen 9 of 61 9. Black & White 10 of 61 10. Denim Diva 11 of 61 11. Nude Tones 12 of 61 12. Pinky & The Brain 13 of 61 13. Fierce 14 of 61 14. Candy Stripes 15 of 61 15. Pop Of Pink 16 of 61 16. A Classic Man 17 of 61 17. Little White Dress 18 of 61 18. Light & Breezy 19 of 61 19. Cropped 20 of 61 20. What's Black, White & Red All Over? 21 of 61 21. Pretty In Pink 22 of 61 22. Fierce Fringe 23 of 61 23. Baby Fashionistas 24 of 61 24. In Love With Fashion 25 of 61 25. Family Affair 26 of 61 26. A Couple Who Slays Together 27 of 61 27. Two Piece & A Smile 28 of 61 28. Technicolor Dream Dress 29 of 61 29. Casual Cutie 30 of 61 30. Suited Up 31 of 61 31. Brown Beauty 32 of 61 32. Simply Chic 33 of 61 33. Joining The Tribe 34 of 61 34. All Work, No Play…suit 35 of 61 35. Neon Feet Gabriel Williams of StuffFlyPeopleLike.com 36 of 61 36. Devil In A Blue Jumpsuit Shenequa Golding 37 of 61 37. Splash Of Color Arianna Davis 38 of 61 38. Key Lime Style 39 of 61 39. Tangerine Two-Piece Brande Victorian 40 of 61 40. Special Girl, Real Good Firl Carmen Blakely 41 of 61 41. Little Black Dress 42 of 61 42. Grown Ups 43 of 61 43. Gorgeous In Grey 44 of 61 44. Mixed Prints 45 of 61 45. Biker Babe 46 of 61 46. Mother Land 47 of 61 47. Peekaboo 48 of 61 48. All Black Everything 49 of 61 49. Breezin' To The Max 50 of 61 50. Green With Envy 51 of 61 51. Cropped & Ready 52 of 61 52. Print Preview 53 of 61 53. Love <3 54 of 61 54. Peplum Honey 55 of 61 55. Retro Kid 56 of 61 56. Neon Queen 57 of 61 57. Floral Femme 58 of 61 58. Highlighter 59 of 61 59. Pastels & Neons 60 of 61 60. In The Nude 61 of 61 61. Beige Babe Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2803078”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2803078″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2803078″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2803078” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading 1st Annual Black Love Festival To Bring Bay-Area Black Community Together The Best In Street Style At The Essence Music Festival jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2803078”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2803078″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2803078″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2803078” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

1st Annual Black Love Festival To Bring Bay-Area Black Community Together was originally published on hellobeautiful.com