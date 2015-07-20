CLOSE
1st Annual Black Love Festival To Bring Bay-Area Black Community Together

The Black Love Festival kicks off Saturday July 18th from 12-6pm in San Francisco.

The 1st annual Black Love Festival is kicking off this Saturday in San Francisco to spread love the Bay way.

Organized by China Pharr, Leigh Davenport, and Etecia Brownthe festival’s main goal is to build relationships, share resources and create healing spaces for Black people. Sponsored by Farms to Grow, an Oakland based urban farming organization, the Black Love Festival will provide a community of space for food, music, health education, environmental justice, healing and arts.

Festival organizer Leigh Davenport says “Social activism is very taxing . The point is to show love to the Black community and to use it as a form of liberation.”

With the Black population of the San Francisco Bay area dwindling every day due to rapid gentrification and rising rents, organizer China Pharr says that now is the time more than ever to provide events catered to the Bay’s Black residents.

“The Black community in San Francisco is hanging by a thread. It has the fastest out-migration of Black people since post-Katrina New Orleans. We are facing similar issues and it’s important for us to see and learn about the Bayview and connect with Black folks across the bridge. Rallying people to make the trip  will be an important first step towards unity.”

The Black Love Festival is free for the community but as a grassroots movement, they need volunteers and donations.  Check out the festival’s Facebook page and gofundme page to contribute to this important festival.

The Black Love Festival is Saturday July 18th from 12-6pm in Heron’s Head Park in Bayview Hunters Point in San Francisco, CA.

