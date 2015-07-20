Future became the story of the week with his promo run for Dirty Sprite 2. This meant it hasn’t been a great week for Ciara, who’s been catching some not so subtle shade from her ex.

It hasn’t been all bad, though. Ciara still has Russell Wilson. And the video to “Dance Like We’re Making Love” — the new single off Jackie — just came out. Jackie may have been a dud, but Ciara is still very good at making videos. It’s a bit like the “I Bet” video, except with a different setting and costumes. You have Ciara showing she can dance with the best of them, either on land or water. You have a slyly shot scene of Ciara topless. And also, you have a bit of product placement.

It’s a great video — maybe one of her best. However, dropping it an hour before the pending tidal wave that’s Future’s DS2 isn’t great timing.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Ciara vs. Future: Who’s REALLY Winning?

Future Speaks On His Relationship With Ciara: We Didn’t Wait To Have Sex, But We Prayed After

Ciara Throws Shade Right Back At Future

Ciara Is On Point In The “Dance Like We’re Making Love” Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 19, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: