Sure, having a period is a natural bodily function that every healthy woman expects to endure once a month, but to be all the way honest, it’s awful. There’s body doubling over cramps, mind shaking headaches, gut-wrenching nausea and let’s not forget the OMG I’m so fat bloating. Ugh.

MUST READ: Team Natural: 5 Ways To Get Rid Of Menstrual Cramps Without Medicine

Our lives revolve around our period. We’re either about to go on our period, on our period or getting off our period–every woman’s life revolved around that monthly invasion that confirms you’re not pregnant…this time.

Every woman who has ever womaned has experienced a combination of the following hilarious GIFs during their period. See how many of these you can proudly boast:

But then there’s always this:

#WINNING

RELATED STORIES:

Women Are Superhuman: The Awful Things About Having A Period That Every Women Endures was originally published on hellobeautiful.com