The ongoing beef between Cash Money Records CEO Brian “Birdman” Williams and Young Money founder Lil Wayne seems to be spinning out of control.

Just a few days after video footage of Birdman allegedly throwing a drink on Wayne as he was on stage performing at Club LIV in Miami, new reports are now claiming that the details of a recent indictment names Birdman and rapper Young Thug as co-conspirators in a plot to kill Lil Wayne when a gunman opened fire on his tour bus back in April.

According to the indictment obtained by WSB-TV, Lil Wayne and Birdman had a business dispute over Wayne’s contract with Cash Money. The indictment also claims that Young Thug sided with Birdman in the contract dispute and allegedly later made threats against Lil Wayne that were allegedly carried out by tour bus shooting suspect Jimmy Winfrey. The details of the shooting incident as stated in the indictment are as follows:

“After Atlanta Police discontinued their escort, (Winfrey) and fellow Blood Gang members entered Interstate 285 from Atlanta Road in Cobb County in pursuit of the buses occupied by (Lil Wayne’s) group,” the indictment says. “(That’s when) the white sports car pulled beside the buses, shots were then fired into the buses from the sports car with a.40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun.”

No charges have been filed against either Birdman or Young Thug at present.

Official Indictment Claims Birdman & Young Thug Allegedly Conspired To Kill Lil Wayne was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted July 16, 2015

