A Definitive Ranking Of The Best Comic-Con Trailers Of 2015

Every year, thousands descend on California to take part in San Diego Comic-Con and let their geek flags fly. While some are there for Cosplay and to get the scoop on what’s happening with their favorite comics, a big draw for attendees is the chance to get a glimpse of the projects coming to the big screen. With Marvel, DC and other movie houses jousting for position in the coming year with some pretty high profile releases, this year’s Comic-Con had attendees practically foaming at the mouth for a peek, and they weren’t disappointed.

Here’s our definitive ranking of the top trailers to come out of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

1. Deadpool

Since Ryan Reynolds played an early version of the a—hole assassin in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, fans have been waiting for him to bring the character to the big screen. That hope that seemed highly unlikely. So when it was announced that there would be a film, fans rejoiced. At San Diego Comic-Con, we got the chance to see more of what to expect when the killer cut-up hits theaters.

2. Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice

We get more answers to the ton of questions surrounding arguably one of the most talked about movies coming up. In the first extended trailer we get to see a little more of why the two superheroes are actually fighting. More importantly, we finally get to see what Gal Gadot looks like as Wonder Woman.

3. Suicide Squad

With as many shots that have hit the net about this film, one would think you could create a flip book of them and create a trailer. Thankfully, Warner Brothers had a better idea and released a trailer in time for Comic-Con. It gives us a glimpse of Team X, including Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, El Diablo, Deadshot, Katana. Of course, it also confirmed that the Joker (played by Jared Leto) and Batman will be in the film.

4. Fear The Walking Dead

AMC’s new show has been teasing us with little peeks of what The Walking Dead prequel will look like on the network. But the full length trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con and it was worth the wait. We get our first real look at what things during those first critical moments when things went to hell in a hand basket. Tension, suspense, action oh, and of course zombies.

5. The Walking Dead Season 6

I watch The Walking Dead trailers like I watch presidential debates— very intently with full knowledge that some of the stuff might not actually happen during the season. So what’s on deck: Morgan plays a bigger role this season and appears to challenge Rick and more of the zombies, killing, people getting eaten and all that we’ve come to love from the show.

6. X-Men: Apocalypse

I am not sure if my lack of excitement for this trailer is the lackluster trailer that came before it, or that I’m just so underwhelmed by the film so far. The trailer gives us a glimpse of a returning Magneto and Xavier, as well as newcomers Storm (Alexandra Shipp looks pretty spot-on despite the outcry against her), Jean Grey, Jubilee and a pretty underwhelming Apocalypse. And special thanks to the guys with the steady hands using phone video recorders. We salute you.

7. Outcast

Cinemax has decided to jump into the Comic book series game and they picked a doozy to enter the foray. Outcast is from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. But no zombies this time the new series is about something much cheerier: demonic possession. I’m not sure what to expect with this one and the trailer doesn’t answer much either.

8. Heroes Reborn

After being taken off the air, Heroes — like any superhero— has been given a second life, as it will return this September on NBC. The new show picks up of course at a time when our super-powered brethren are called EVOs (Evolved Humans) and are being hunted.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

The Star-Studded ‘Suicide Squad’ Trailer Will Creep You The F*ck Out

‘Juice’ Director Shares How Tupac Got The Role As Bishop

Run The Jewels’ El-P Lands Composer Gig For ‘Fantastic Four’

Zoe Kravitz Loses ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Role For Being ‘Too Urban’

A Definitive Ranking Of The Best Comic-Con Trailers Of 2015 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ian Freeman Posted July 15, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: