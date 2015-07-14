Reggie Bush & Lilit Avagyan Welcome Baby Boy

Hey… two is better than one, right?

It sure is for Reggie Bush and Lilit Avagyan, who just welcomed a second baby into their NFL fam on Sunday. A source told E! that “the baby is healthy and the couple are so thrilled and excited.”

As if the birth of their second baby wasn’t exciting enough, the newborn just so happened to come on the same day as the couple’s first wedding anniversary. Other details including the baby’s name, weight, and measurements have yet to go public.

Bush and Avagyan’s first-born child, daughter Briseis Bush, was born in May 2013. But apparently, Bush and Avagyan have both always wanted a big family. An insider spoke to E! about their relationship earlier this year, and said “Reggie is extremely supportive and helpful” to his family.

The 30-year-old NFL player and Super Bowl winner recently kept busy with the Ralphs Unplug and Play Reggie Bush Football ProCamp, a two-day event in La Mesa, California. The program offered boys and girls in grades 1 through 12 tips on how to become better football players. At the end of the two-day sports fest, Bush treated the kids to popcorn and a movie.

