We finally have our first glimpse at the Suicide Squad movie, and from the looks of this trailer (above), it’s going to be intense. Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Jared Leto, and Ben Affleck, among other celebrities, star in a film so creepy, director David Ayer had to hire a therapist on set. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the film has in store for us next year on August 5, 2016.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

‘Juice’ Director Shares How Tupac Got The Role As Bishop

Run The Jewels’ El-P Lands Composer Gig For ‘Fantastic Four’

Zoe Kravitz Loses ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Role For Being ‘Too Urban’

10 Reasons People Freak The F*ck Out About Shark Week

The Star-Studded ‘Suicide Squad’ Trailer Will Creep You Out was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: