The Star-Studded ‘Suicide Squad’ Trailer Will Creep You Out

We finally have our first glimpse at the Suicide Squad movie, and from the looks of this trailer (above), it’s going to be intense. Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Jared Leto, and Ben Affleck, among other celebrities, star in a film so creepy, director David Ayer had to hire a therapist on set. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the film has in store for us next year on August 5, 2016.

