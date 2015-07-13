Eddie O Quick Thought: Kids…..Save Your Money!

I have to tell you about this! Over the weekend my nephew asked me to take him to buy some shoes. He’s been working a little job so he’s getting some money, but as soon as we get to the store he wants to buy the most expensive shoe in sight! He had $200, & wanted a $220 shoe (he wanted me to pay the difference). In the words of Roscoe Pecoe Train…”No Sir Ree Bob!!!” Absolutely NOT! I told him there are plenty of other shoes in here for half that price, or cheaper!! You could get 2 or 3 pairs for $200! Or, how about 1 pair for $100 & save the rest of your money! Kids….SAVE YOUR MONEY!!! Don’t spend it all in one place! Trust me, you’ll thank me later…..I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: