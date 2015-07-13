Is Drake’s ‘Views From The 6’ Hitting Shelves September 24?

Following the premiere of his OVOSound Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 this past Saturday (July 11), Drake ensured the world’s eyes stayed glued to him by posting a cryptic date to his OVO website.

That date? September 24.

After the date popped up on the site, rumors have began circulating suggesting that this is the release date for Drizzy’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album, Views from the 6.

Coincidentally, September 24 marks exactly two years since Drizzy released Nothing Was The Same, his last studio album — that is if you’re counting If Youre Reading This Its Too Late as a mixtape.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Henry Mansell Posted July 13, 2015

