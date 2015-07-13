Amandla Stenberg Calls Out Kylie Jenner For Cornrows

Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg proved a while ago that she was an expert on cultural appropriation. So it made sense that she had the right put down for Kylie Jenner when she decided it was cool to wear cornrows. Stenberg gave her two cents on the Instagram comments.

when u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention toward ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter

The discussion should’ve ended right there, but Jenner snapped back with a condescending response.

It comes with the implication that Jenner is brushing Stenberg off like she’s some child. If that’s the case, Jenner kind of played herself. Tyga got her feeling this grown?

Posted July 12, 2015

