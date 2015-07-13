CLOSE
National
Home

Drake Takes Over Apple Music’s Beats 1 And Drops Two Remixes

0 reads
Leave a comment
New Look Wireless Birthday Party

Source: John Phillips / Getty

You can’t say Apple Music isn’t making the most of its partnership with Drake. He premiered his OVO Sound Radio show Saturday evening. The two-hour set featured a mix of Justin Bieber, a bit of The Weeknd and some underground stuff. There was also two Drake remixes.

One featured some rhyming over Nigerian artist Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba,” which also features British artist Skepta. The second was a remix of a track from Ramriddlz, an underground artist from Toronto. Listen to both of them below.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY 

Drake’s At Wimbledon, Going ‘0 To 100′ With New Famous Friends

Drake Spoofs Kanye, POTUS And Even O.J. Simpson In The ‘Energy’ Video

Drake Takes Over Apple Music’s Beats 1 And Drops Two Remixes was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Apple Music , drake

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close