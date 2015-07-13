You can’t say Apple Music isn’t making the most of its partnership with Drake. He premiered his OVO Sound Radio show Saturday evening. The two-hour set featured a mix of Justin Bieber, a bit of The Weeknd and some underground stuff. There was also two Drake remixes.

One featured some rhyming over Nigerian artist Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba,” which also features British artist Skepta. The second was a remix of a track from Ramriddlz, an underground artist from Toronto. Listen to both of them below.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Drake’s At Wimbledon, Going ‘0 To 100′ With New Famous Friends

Drake Spoofs Kanye, POTUS And Even O.J. Simpson In The ‘Energy’ Video

Drake Takes Over Apple Music’s Beats 1 And Drops Two Remixes was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 13, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: