The next chink in the bizarre Bill Cosby saga comes from his wife Camille, who’s been quiet as the allegations piled up. Camille has an allegation of her own: Bill Cosby is a cheater.

The source close to Camille didn’t give too much specifics, maintaining that it’s “personal, between Bill and I,” but she reportedly did make a point that Cosby isn’t a rapist.

“Camille still doesn’t believe that Bill provided drugs and had sex with women without their consent,” the source said, according to the New York Post. “She’s well aware of his cheating, but she doesn’t believe that her husband is a rapist.”

This was Camille’s reasoning, according to that source: “You have to allow for space to let your partner do what he wants. I have done that and [Bill] has done that and there’s no jealously, no friction.”

Expect more surprises.

Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Says He’s Not A Rapist, But He’s A Cheater was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 12, 2015

