National
Steph & Ayesha Curry Welcome A New Baby Girl— And Riley Is ‘Completely Enamored’

Ayesha Curry

NBA champion Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha  just welcomed their second child, Ryan Carson Curry. Ayesha shared the happy news on her blog today. The family shared moments of planning for the new baby with fans on social media throughout Ayesha’s pregnancy. Last month, the couple posted photos of their brand-new nursery made over by Pottery Barn, on Instagram.

There are no pictures of their new bundle of joy yet.

The new baby has a scene-stealing adorable big sister, Riley, the outgoing two-year-old who stole the show at her father’s press conference back in May. Ayesha says that Riley is already in love with her little sister, and “has taken on to her role as big sister beautifully.”

Congrats to the growing Curry family.

Steph & Ayesha Curry Welcome A New Baby Girl— And Riley Is ‘Completely Enamored’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Photos
