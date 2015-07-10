Lamar Odom has had it rough over the past few years, and the past few weeks have been particularly dark days. Life & Style Magazine is reporting that Odom suffered a relapse three months ago.

Life & Style writes that two months ago, Odom and his friend Jamie Sangouthai left traces of black tar heroin, foil and a straw when they left a Best Western hotel in Los Angeles. Rather than injection, black tar heroin users inhale the heated vapors using a straw. Drug use has been continuous since then.

“Lamar left for Las Vegas in mid-May, and he’s been regularly getting high,” a friend said to Life & Style.

Tragedy has also followed the relapse. Sangouthai died on June 14 because of a skin infection caused by a dirty needle. Days later, Bobby Heyward, another friend, died of a drug overdose.

In addition to back-to-back reminders of the pitfall of drug addiction, family and friends are worried about Odom’s “strange behavior, slurred speech and mood swings.”

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Lamar Odom Loses Another Close Friend To Drug Overdose

Lamar Odom’s Friends & Family Fear For His Life After Best Friend’s Untimely Death

Lamar Odom Reportedly Suffers A Relapse was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 10, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: