After the removal of Bill Cosby’s statue at Disney in Hollywood, networks dropping reruns of his hit television shows, and an admission of drugging a woman with the intent to have sex, the Los Angeles Police Department is finally opening an investigation against comedian.

According to ABC News, the LAPD will look into every single case made against Cosby, including ones that are expired beyond the statutes of limitations. The Associated Press found that Cosby admitted in court in 2005 that he had a Quaaludes prescription, so he would be able to drug women he wanted to have sex with. The case was settled. He has been accused of sexually assaulting close to 40 women spanning five decades.

His legacy came into question once comedian Hannibal Buress joked that Cosby was a rapist during a standup routine back in October 2014. Since then, women have come out with accounts of rape by Cosby, most notably Barbara Bowman.

With Cosby’s admission, some of his accusers have revealed that they feel vindicated. “I am very happy for the women,” said former model Beverly Johnson, who also accused Cosby of assault. “I see that a lot of them are relieved, vindicated and validated and that’s good. Perhaps now we can start a healing process.”

LAPD Opens Investigation Against Bill Cosby, Statute Of Limitations Won’t Matter was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted July 9, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: