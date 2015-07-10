The Weeknd’s Sophomore Album Is Coming Next Month

After the surprise success of “Earned It,” many people thought The Weeknd was going to drop a new album this year. They thought right.

The Weeknd announced on Twitter that his sophomore effort is titled Beauty Behind The Madness. The album is expected to drop on Aug. 28, but the early releases of To Pimp A Butterfly, Dreams Worth More Than Money and others made it known that announced dates are more of a smokescreen these days. It’s also worth noting that Kanye West is going to be featured on the album, assuming Ed Sheeran is a credible source.

ALBUM TITLE: BEAUTY BEHIND THE MADNESS (PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE SHORTLY) pic.twitter.com/tSTSS89alw — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 9, 2015

Not to say that it’s rushed, but The Weeknd had to put out that sophomore album soon. He has three singles in the Billboard Top 20: “Earned It,” “The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face,” his latest. Beauty Behind The Madness should have more heat, but on another note, who thought the enigma behind House of Balloon would become a genuine hitmaker?

bjosephsny Posted July 10, 2015

