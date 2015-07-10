There’s A Petition Going Around Asking Bill Cosby’s Presidential Medal of Freedom To Be Revoked

The fall of Bill Cosby continued after court documents of his admission leaked on Monday. After Disney removed his statue from the Hollywood Studios theme park and The Cosby Show reruns got pulled, the attention turns to his Presidential Medal of Freedom. The honor is the highest a civilian can get. To understate, Cosby isn’t doing so hot these days, so that medal has to go.

Promoting Awareness | Victim Empowerment, or P.A.V.E., has started an online petition requesting that Cosby be stripped of that Presidential Medal of Freedom. George Bush gave him that medal in 2002.

“Cosby admitted to procuring drugs to have sex with women without their consent,” P.A.V.E. says in the petition. “He has been accused of serial rape by dozens of others. We cannot yet give his accusers their day in court, but we can fight back in the court of public opinion.”

White House Press Secretary Jose Earnest has said, “I don’t know whether or not it’s legally possible to do so.” Regardless, the petition has earned 3,585 signatures in two days. That’s a small fraction of its goal of 100,000, but the signatures should rise since the public opinion of Cosby has only gotten worse.

