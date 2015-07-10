Draya Michele Addresses Rumors That She Faked Her Engagement & Bought Own Ring

Just last month, reality star and Mint Swim/FineAss Girls founder Draya Michele seemed overjoyed when she shared the news of her engagement to NFL boyfriend Orlando Scandrick, but things have quickly taken a turn for the worse.

In just a few short weeks, Draya has gone from being happily engaged to having Orlando reach out to TMZ with news that their engagement and relationship has come to an end, claiming that his proposal to Draya was “a poor decision.” Adding even more salt to the wound, rumors that the real reason behind their latest break up was due to Draya lying about the proposal altogether and buying her own engagement ring began making rounds on social media today.

Draya remained quiet at first, but it wasn’t long before she took to her Twitter page to set the record straight with her own vague commentary in response to the accusations that it was all fake:

RT @DrayaFace It must be fun to watch someone throw stones at a person, so much fun others want to join in on the rock slinging. — TerrorChris (@Da1nOnlyCMart) July 8, 2015

RT @DrayaFace I would NEVER buy my own ring or fake an engagement. — TerrorChris (@Da1nOnlyCMart) July 8, 2015

😪 RT @DrayaFace: I was just involved in a circus and didn't know I was the clown. — Pett-E. (@AirInDanYell) July 8, 2015

Draya is currently in the middle of filming for the new season of Basketball Wives L.A. that is set to begin airing this Sunday while Orlando is hard at work training for the upcoming NFL season that kicks off next month, so they’ll definitely have things to keep them both busy in the midst of the break up.

Rye Posted July 9, 2015

