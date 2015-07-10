Tyga Enlists The Help Of The FBI To Find Out Who Leaked His Nude Selfie

If haven’t already heard or have actually been focused on stuff that’s important , former Young Money rapper Tyga is not too happy about his nude photos recently being leaked to the internet.

A transgendered model by the name of Mia Isabella initially came forward to “expose” Tyga and claim that he sent her the picture in the context of a series of text messages between the two of them. Mia also claimed that she and Tyga have been in an ongoing relationship for the last 3 years that she says was underway while he was still with his baby’s mother Blac Chyna and has allegedly continued since he’s been with rumored girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Well, Tyga has apparently had enough of the hoopla and has enlisted the help of the FBI to get to the bottom of it all.

Tyga’s lawyer Lee Hutton told TMZ that while Tyga admits that the photo is authentic, he believes that it may have been stolen from his phone or the phone of someone he actually sent it to NOT named Mia Isabella. In response to the model’s allegations of an affair between she and Tyga, his lawyer told TMZ: “The allegations are false and socially irresponsible during a time when many Americans are celebrating equality.”

Tyga and his legal team have since removed the incriminating full frontal photo from much of the internet and are reportedly working with the FBI to find out how the picture got out in the first place.

Rye Posted July 9, 2015

