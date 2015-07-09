Jason Pierre-Paul’s Finger Amputated After Fireworks Accident

Unfortunately, the hits keep coming for Jason Pierre-Paul. ESPN obtained hospital records indicating that the New York Giants defensive end had his right index finger amputated today, after a fireworks accident left him with a severe hand injury over the weekend. However, a medical source contends that JPP will still be able to play on the NFL, perhaps “sooner than you think.”

Oddly, the Giants sent officials to visit Pierre-Paul at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Florida, but they left without being able to see him. It was later reported that his family demanded privacy during this time. Although the Giants officials weren’t able to see him, the team stands by him, and a team spokesperson says that their “first concern is for JPP’s well-being.”

Sadly, his $60M extension with the Giants is off the table, and his $14.8M contract remains unsigned. If the Giants rescind the offer, he’ll be a free agent.

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted July 9, 2015

