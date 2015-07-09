NFL Player Orlando Scandrick Calls Off Engagement To Draya Michele

Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele have called off their engagement, according to TMZ.

The Dallas Cowboys player had this to say to TMZ Sports:

“I have made the decision to call off the engagement and permanently end the relationship I had with Draya.” “In hindsight, it was a poor decision to propose.” “I am anxious to move on with my life both personally and professionally.”

The couple had been dating for over two years prior to this kerfuffle, but were off and on even before Orlando proposed to the Basketball Wives: LA star last month.

No word from Draya as of yet, but we wish both parties the best of luck.

Meanwhile, the new season of Basketball Wives: L.A. premieres this Sunday on VH1.

