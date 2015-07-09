CLOSE
Watch These White People Squirm While Talking About Race In New MTV Docu-Series

Screaming inside

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

Finally, a moment where white people can feel uncomfortable because their beliefs on race are truly challenged. We’ll be able to see every moment of their uncomfortableness in the upcoming MTV docu-series, White People

The series was created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas, who decided to make it his mission to speak with young white people, in what looks like group therapy sessions filled with white tears and guilt. Just looking at the trailer, it really looks like Vargas might make some breakthroughs.

Here are five celebs we’d love to see on the show’s second season.

1. Donald Trump

2012 Miss Universe Pageant

Source: David Becker / Getty

Bruh, Trump needs all the help he can get, especially if he’s trying to become the next president of the our very colorful United States.

2. Ann Coulter

Talk Radio 1210 Presents An Evening With Ann Coulter

Source: Jeff Fusco / Getty

Because Ann Coulter.

3. Paula Deen

SBWFF 2013 - Grand Tasting Village - Day 2

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Though she’s worked around Black people for years, her actions prove that she knows absolutely nothing about race. Grab a butter stick, ma’am, and have a seat.

4. Don Lemon

Don Lemon Shocked

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Okay, so we know Don Lemon is Black, but we don’t think that Lemon really understands race, even though he loves to have broad discussions on the topic on CNN. Please, put that man in a chair for season two, Vargas.

5. Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Performs On NBC's 'Today'

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Homegirl might need a retreat to learn everything T.I. has failed to inform her about. The Aussie rapper needs a lesson from A-Z on what privilege has afforded her.

Watch These White People Squirm While Talking About Race In New MTV Docu-Series was originally published on theurbandaily.com

mtv , White People

