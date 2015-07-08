Lil Wayne‘s TIDAL-exclusive Free Weezy Album hasn’t gotten much props, but that hasn’t stopped the Young Money general from rolling.

The first annual Lil Weezyana festival is coming to New Orleans in August. It’s Lil Wayne’s OVO Fest, except his is reportedly seeing a Hot Boys reunion. So New Orleans should be seeing Lil Wayne getting back with the group he started his career with: B.G., Juvenile and Turk.

Lil Wayne announces Lil Weezyana Fest and Hot Boy$ reunion 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/j3DpSgyxv0 — STASHED® (@theSTASHED) July 8, 2015

Pre-sale tickets will be available on July 8 and to the general public on July 11.

Lil Wayne Is Reuniting With Hot Boys Next Month was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted July 7, 2015

