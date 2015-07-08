Rosie Perez Is Leaving ‘The View’

The View‘s rotating door of hosts continues to rotate. Rosie Perez is the latest host to leave the morning talk show to pursue her passion in acting.

Perez took an extended leave from the show during the winter to star in Larry David‘s Fish in the Dark. With other credits like Do The Right Thing and White Men Can’t Jump, Perez’s full-time return to acting should be met with open arms.

Meanwhile, Perez’s departure leaves Whoopi Goldberg with Raven-Symoné and Nicolle Wallace, who’re both newcomers (Symoné only joined last month).

Posted July 8, 2015

