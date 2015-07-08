‘Unsung’ This Week: Was Xscape Really Ready For Stardom?

Xscape was the R&B group of around the way girls everyone wanted to be down with in the ’90s. They kicked their ways into our hearts with hits like “Just Kickin’ It” and “Who Can I Run To,” and left a huge imprint. The ’90s girl group will be featured on the next episode of TV One’s Unsung.

Under the direction of Jermaine Dupri, the four women – Kandi Burress (Tucker), LaTocha Scott, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle (Harris), and Tamika Scott – started a new trend of women “being hood” and having real talent at the same time.

The group broke up after their last album, Traces of My Lipstick, when LaTocha went solo. Burress and Cottle went on to co-write mega-hits such as TLC’s “No Scrubs,” and become reality TV stars.

Watch a preview below, and catch the full episode of Unsung Wednesday on TV One at 8pm EST.

