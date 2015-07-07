CLOSE
Eddie O Quick Thought: Mayweather Got His WBO Title Stripped…Wow!

If you haven’t already heard the WBO (World Boxing Organization) has stripped Floyd Mayweather of the WBO Title. They came to this ruling after Floyd did not pay sanctioning fees ($200,000) & did not vacate his other titles. Here’s my thought: I really don’t think he cares….seriously! He already stated after the fight with Pac Man that he was going to relinquish some of the belts to let ‘other fighters get a chance’. I heard that his camp is not happy, but I think that’s more of a pride thing…’he leaves you, you don’t leave him’ type scenario. All in all, if I had just made well over $100 million dollars in the biggest drawing fight in the history of boxing, & I’m recognized as one of the greatest fighters ever, I really don’t think I would care. I would have paid those fees though, I’m trying to hold on to every belt possible! Hahaha!!! I’m OUT!

