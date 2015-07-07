Eddie O BLOG: Happy Birthday G Money!!!

Hahaha!!! I had to stop down & show some luv to Allen Payne aka”G Money”! We first got to experience this cat in one of my favorite movies of all time “New Jack City!” Who can forget the classic line “My man Nino Brown told me to let you know your services are no longer needed!” That was my joint! I also enjoyed my man in a very similar drama “Blue Hill Avenue”. Trust me, if you haven’t seen this one you really need to! Most people rock with him now on Tyler Perry’s “House Of Payne”. So enjoy your birthday G Money…uuhh, I mean, Allen! Hahaha!!! I’m OUT!

Also On 105.3 RnB: