Eddie O BLOG: The US Womens Soccer Team Win The World Cup!!!

Congrats to the United States Womens Soccer Team for winning the World Cup Finals in stunning fashion last night! I mean they gave Japan the BIZNESS!! I mean it was 4-0 halfway into the game! Those girls were not playing…..at all! The final score was 5-2 & I’m telling you, Carli Lloyd went in! I mean she was definitely ballin’! Say what you will about Hope Solo, but she did her thing! She walked away with the “Golden Glove Award” which is what they give to the best goalie & she clearly deserved it. She’s the best in the world, & so is that team! So congrats once again to the girls on a great victory, & get that ‘Cup’ on back here to the ol’ USA baby…..I’m OUT!!!

