CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Eddie O BLOG: The US Womens Soccer Team Win The World Cup!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Congrats to the United States Womens Soccer Team for winning the World Cup Finals in stunning fashion last night! I mean they gave Japan the BIZNESS!! I mean it was 4-0 halfway into the game! Those girls were not playing…..at all! The final score was 5-2 & I’m telling you, Carli Lloyd went in! I mean she was definitely ballin’! Say what you will about Hope Solo, but she did her thing! She walked away with the “Golden Glove Award” which is what they give to the best goalie & she clearly deserved it. She’s the best in the world, & so is that team! So congrats once again to the girls on a great victory, & get that ‘Cup’ on back here to the ol’ USA baby…..I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close