It looks as though Khloe Kardashian has snagged herself another baller boo.

According to the photos courtesy of TMZ, Khlo’ Money has been spending time with Houston Rockets player James Harden.

Khloe and James were spotted leaving Red 8 restaurant in Vegas together, and then heading to Drai’s Nightclub to catch a Chris Brown performance. The pair was very touchy-feely in the photos and there appeared to be some chemistry.

But rapper Trina is not here for the Khloe-James hookup. As you may recall, there was subtle shade being thrown late last year when Trina claimed Khloe stole French Montana from her. Now the shade is not so subtle, since Trina also was linked to James Harden.

After pics of the rumored couple surfaced, Trina shared her emotions via Twitter, posting:

A source told US Weekly:

“Trina thinks it is funny that Khloe was hanging out with James Harden, another of her exes. “Trina has been telling her friends Khloe can continue to have her sloppy seconds once again. Trina still hasn’t spoken to Kim [Kardashian] since Khloe and French got together and you know they were good friends. Trina says Khloe may be the baddest of the Kardashians but she’ll never be her.”

Is James Harden the next athlete to become a part of the Kardashian Klan? Only time will tell. See photos of the two together here.

SOURCE: US Weekly, E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

This was originally published on Global Grind.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Clippers’ Barnes Apologizes For Going WorldStar On James Harden

Amber Rose Responds to Khloe Kardashian’s Stripper Tweets

Trina’s Interview With Nardwuar Is A Piece Of Internet Gold

Khloe Kardashian & James Harden Might Be A Thing… Trina’s Pissed was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: