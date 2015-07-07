Kourtney Kardashian may have had enough of boyfriend Scott Disick‘s antics.

According to reports, the longest lasting Kardashian couple may have finally called it quits. TMZ is reporting that Scott hasn’t come home to the family house in Calabasas in over a month and Kourtney is fed up.

A source revealed to the site:

“His partying lately has made her make this tough decision.” […] “But now, after 3 kids, it’s gotten old and she has to do what’s best for the kids.”

The news surfaced just a few days after Scott was spotted cuddled up with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in Monte Carlo. Kourt and Scott, who just welcomed baby boy Reign, have been together since 2006 and have three children.

We wonder if this is one of their many ‘off-again’ moments and hope they work things out for the sake of the kids.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Amber Rose Responds to Khloe Kardashian’s Stripper Tweets

Kanye West Refuses To Dress Kim Kardashian West While She’s Pregnant

Kim Kardashian Says She First Saw Caitlyn Jenner 12 Years Ago

Scott Disick Gets Dumped By Kourtney Kardashian was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: