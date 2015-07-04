Lil Wayne Says Cash Money Weezy Is ‘Gone But Not Forgotten’ On ‘He’s Dead’

Lil Wayne released his Free Weezy Album yesterday (July 3).

On “He’s Dead”—track #2 of the 15-song project—Lil Wayne made another statement alluding to his Cash Money Records exit.

“Rest in peace to the Cash Money Weezy, gone but not forgotten,” Wayne raps on the cut.

Lil Wayne’s Free Weezy Album can be streamed below, via audiomack:

Henry Mansell Posted July 4, 2015

