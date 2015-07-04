CLOSE
Lil Wayne Says Cash Money Weezy Is ‘Gone But Not Forgotten’ On ‘He’s Dead’

Lil Wayne & Birdman

Source: (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images) / Getty

Lil Wayne released his Free Weezy Album yesterday (July 3).

On “He’s Dead”—track #2 of the 15-song project—Lil Wayne made another statement alluding to his Cash Money Records exit.

“Rest in peace to the Cash Money Weezy, gone but not forgotten,” Wayne raps on the cut.

Lil Wayne’s Free Weezy Album can be streamed below, via audiomack:

Lil Wayne Says Cash Money Weezy Is ‘Gone But Not Forgotten’ On ‘He’s Dead’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

