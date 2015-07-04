Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Boyfriend Nick Gordon Was Known To Physically Abuse Her, According To Friend

Bobbi Kristina Brown has returned to the headlines with more bleak details. Her friend Alex Reid told E! in an emotional interview that Bobbi Kristina has been locked in a physically abusive relationship with her boyfriend Nick Gordon for the past two years.

“He was known to choke her, throw her into walls, punch her in the jaw. Just unbelievable stuff,” Reid said.

Reid said Bobbi Kristina would FaceTime her “distraught” and showed the bruises Gordon gave her. The confidant also claims that three weeks before she was found unconscious, Bobbi Kristina called her as she was hiding in a closet out of fear.

“Krissi was physically abused by Nick on a number of occasions, and she told me about some of them,” Reid said. “I never witnessed anything…she would FaceTime me every time she was distraught when something has just happened or show me a bruise.”

Since Bobbi Kristina fell into a coma, authorities have been investigating Gordon for possible foul play. Should she pass away, the investigation can turn into a murder case.

