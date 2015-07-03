Could Sarah Connor Knock Khaleesi Off The Throne? ‘Terminator Genisys’ Star Dayo Okeniyi Weighs In [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

You may not be familiar with the name Dayo Okeniyi, but all he does is win at the box office. He first appeared in the blockbuster beast, The Hunger Games, and now he’s landed in one of the biggest franchises in pop culture history. He stars in Terminator Genisys, alongside Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, and Arnold, of course.

The Urban Daily spoke with the rising star about his role as a technology genius in Terminator Genisys, whose love of robotics essentially sparks the end of mankind. He also shared his thoughts on the outcome of a Sarah Connor vs. Khaleesi battle for the elusive Iron Throne.

Watch our exclusive with Okeniyi above, and check out Terminator Genisys, in theaters now.

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted July 3, 2015

