Kendrick Lamar Responds To Geraldo Rivera: “This Is Our Music”

Kendrick Lamar isn’t the most TMZ-friendly artist around. He’s the type to duck paparazzi and doesn’t ignite the rumor-mill with public relationship woes or extravagant purchases. Instead, he makes statements. At the BET Awards he performed from atop a vandalized police cruiser with the American flag waving in the background. His video for “Alright” brought the statement to the next level. And one of Fox’s resident dummies ran with the moment, stupidly claiming (again) that “hip-hop has done more damage to young African-Americans than racism in recent years.” Adding, “This is exactly the wrong message.”

Well, Kendrick used TMZ Live as a platform for his response today, and here’s what he had to say.

“This is our music. This is us expressing ourselves. Rather [than] going out here and doing the murders myself, I want to express myself in a positive light the same way other artists are doing. Not going out in the streets, go in the booth and talking about the situation and hoping these kids can find some type of influence on it in a positive manner. Coming from these streets and coming from these neighborhoods, we’re taking our talents and putting ’em inside the studio.”

