‘Orange Is The New Black”s Danielle Brooks Had To Convince A Racist White Woman She Actually Wasn’t Racist

For whatever reason, one of the most offensive things you can do to a white person is accuse him or her of being a racist. Try it. You’ll definitely get some combination of confusion, anguish and resentment: Who? Me? The nerve!

The fear of being labeled a racist will keep people from doing a reasonable thing like saying hi to Orange Is The New Black‘s Danielle Brooks, better known as Taystee, after crossing paths on a sidewalk. Brooks broke down such a situation during a hilarious story she told on Conan.

“I’m walking down the street with some friends and these two white women come up and we cross paths,” Brooks explains. “One of ’em says, ‘Yo, I think that’s Taystee.’ The other one says, ‘Don’t be racist!’”

Brooks understood it was a faux pas: “I said it is me. You’re not racist. I know all black people don’t look alike.” The fans got a picture with Taystee and everyone else got this hilarious story.

bjosephsny Posted July 3, 2015

