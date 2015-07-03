The two things that are driving the hype behind Southpaw are Jake Gyllenhaal‘s body and Eminem‘s songs. Marshall Mathers dropped “Kings Never Die” another song off the film’s soundtrack.

If you weren’t a fan of “Phenomenal,” there’s not much to see here. It’s another stadium anthem attempt, except with more guitar and help from Gwen Stefani. Give it a listen below.

Eminem Drops Another Track Off The 'Southpaw' Soundtrack: "Kings Never Die"

bjosephsny Posted July 3, 2015

