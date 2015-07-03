CLOSE
Migos Take It To The Streets On New Track, ‘Real Street N-gga’

ATL trio Migos released their new track “Real Street N-gga” on Tuesday night (June 30).

The record will not be featured on their forthcoming debut studio effort Y.R.N.: Tha Album—scheduled to hit shelves July 31according to the project’s tracklist.

Migos’ “Real Street N-gga” can be heard below.

