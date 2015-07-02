Chris Brown has taken matters into his own hands when it comes to his one-year-old daughter, Royalty. The singer has filed for custody and for his child support to be lowered because his child’s mother, Nia Guzman, is asking for too much money, according to TMZ.

He’s been paying Guzman $2,500 a month in child support, but she wants it upped to $15,000 a month. Brown filed court documents in Houston, where Guzman and Royalty reside, and he hopes that a judge will order him to pay a fair amount for support.

In addition, Brown also wants proper custody rights. He claims that Guzman isn’t letting him see Royalty.

Chris Brown Files For Custody Of His Daughter, Royalty was originally published on theurbandaily.com