Rick Ross’ Bail Set At A Hefty $2 Million For Assault And Kidnapping Charges

A Fayette County judge has decided to set bail at $2 million for Rick Ross. The rapper’s lawyer Steven Sadow, who has also represented T.I. in the past, was able to work out a deal where Ross will forfeit his Fayetteville mansion if he violates probation. It was under that condition that the judge decided to grant Ross bail. Ross owns Evander Holyfield’s former Fayette County mansion, which Sadow said in court is worth $5 million.

As we previously reported, Ross and James allegedly pistol whipped a man who was believed to be working on Ross’ home. The assault reportedly knocked out two of the man’s teeth and caused neck and jaw injuries. Ross was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and kidnapping. James was charged with aggravated battery and kidnapping.

Today’s arrest was Ross’ second in Fayette County in two weeks. He was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana charge on June 10. He was also arrested on marijuana charges in his native Miami in 2008, in Louisiana in 2011 and in North Carolina in 2013.

