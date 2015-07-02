Laurence Fishburne is set to star in the A+E adaptation of the 1977 miniseries, Roots, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fishburne will play Alex Haley, who wrote the novel in 1976. James Earl Jones originally played Haley in the series. Roots was centered around Kunta Kinte (played by LeVar Burton) after being sold into slavery, and it follows his life as a slave in America.

The series will be produced by Will Packer, the same man behind Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart. There’s no word yet on when the Roots remake will air.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Top Ten Quincy Jones Samples

Roots Author Alex Haley Died On This Day In 1992

Laurence Fishburne To Star In ‘Roots’ Remake was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted July 2, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: