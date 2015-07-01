Diddy’s Son Quincy Brown Supports His Dad

As hilariously unfortunate as the news was, Diddy‘s assault case against UCLA’s strength coach was about a man’s desire to defend his son (with a kettleball).

Diddy’s son Quincy Brown decided to publicly do the same. Although Quincy isn’t the son Diddy tried to defend, he spoke to the Associated Press about the incident during BET Awards night.

“Hiccups happen in life. You push that to the side. You worry about that later,” Brown said. “We’re supporting the family, supporting my dad. And my dad’s got a big performance this year.”

The assault case was pretty much an afterthought on Sunday. If anything, Diddy falling through that hole in the stage served as kettleball karma.

Posted July 1, 2015

