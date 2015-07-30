CLOSE
Fashion and Style
Home

FAB FINDS: What To Wear To Essence Music Festival

0 reads
Leave a comment
Essence Music Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The biggest issue about going anywhere is trying to figure out what the heck to wear! #TeamBeautiful’s got your back, at least for Essence Music Festival.

Essence Fest is more than a concert series, it’s a full weekend getaway in New Orleans. Because of the hefty number of events and people that will be in Nola this weekend, we realize just how overwhelming everything can get, especially when it comes to figuring out what to wear. So we’re here to help!

Step by step, we want to give you a guide to the weekend so that we can ensure you will be properly dressed for those photo opps that are sure to come. We know, we’re so sweet.

What To Wear:

Day: For those fun day parties/Convention Center activities

New Orleans is all kinds of hot. It’s mostly muggy, humid and yeah, hot. So, you need to wear something that is light, breezy, but still functional because there’s a lot of walking involved if you’re out and about at day parties, The Convention Center or sightseeing.

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-12e533fc3c9b73a4902f2cfa5e4d9082-55ba19439b028’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-12e533fc3c9b73a4902f2cfa5e4d9082-55ba19439b028’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-12e533fc3c9b73a4902f2cfa5e4d9082-55ba19439b028’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-8c365e856dcedba4a4cfcaac2f3d4e55-55ba19439b501’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-8c365e856dcedba4a4cfcaac2f3d4e55-55ba19439b501’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-8c365e856dcedba4a4cfcaac2f3d4e55-55ba19439b501’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

Night: For the concerts and after hours on Bourbon Street

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-ec55af45b5a684ec6ca6456fc21c45b4-55ba19439b94b’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-ec55af45b5a684ec6ca6456fc21c45b4-55ba19439b94b’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-ec55af45b5a684ec6ca6456fc21c45b4-55ba19439b94b’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-9a7660785f2e204b19da7097a741febb-55ba19439be30’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-9a7660785f2e204b19da7097a741febb-55ba19439be30’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-9a7660785f2e204b19da7097a741febb-55ba19439be30’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

RELATED STORIES:

FAB FINDS: What To Wear To The BBQ & Not Be The Overdressed Girl
 
What To Wear On A First Date & Score The Second
What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

34 photos Launch gallery

The 2014 Essence Music Festival: Prince Slays His Performance + Other Highlights

Continue reading FAB FINDS: What To Wear To Essence Music Festival

The 2014 Essence Music Festival: Prince Slays His Performance + Other Highlights

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2798862”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2798862″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2798862″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2798862” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

 

FAB FINDS: What To Wear To Essence Music Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

EMF , EMF 2015 , essence music festival , Essence Music Festival 2015

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close