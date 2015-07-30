FAB FINDS: What To Wear To Essence Music Festival

The biggest issue about going anywhere is trying to figure out what the heck to wear! #TeamBeautiful’s got your back, at least for Essence Music Festival.
Essence Fest is more than a concert series, it’s a full weekend getaway in New Orleans. Because of the hefty number of events and people that will be in Nola this weekend, we realize just how overwhelming everything can get, especially when it comes to figuring out what to wear. So we’re here to help!
Step by step, we want to give you a guide to the weekend so that we can ensure you will be properly dressed for those photo opps that are sure to come. We know, we’re so sweet.
What To Wear:
Day: For those fun day parties/Convention Center activities
New Orleans is all kinds of hot. It’s mostly muggy, humid and yeah, hot. So, you need to wear something that is light, breezy, but still functional because there’s a lot of walking involved if you’re out and about at day parties, The Convention Center or sightseeing.
( function() {
var func = function() {
var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-12e533fc3c9b73a4902f2cfa5e4d9082-55ba19439b028’);
var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-12e533fc3c9b73a4902f2cfa5e4d9082-55ba19439b028’);
if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {
iframe_form.submit();
iframe.onload = function() {
iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {
‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,
‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-12e533fc3c9b73a4902f2cfa5e4d9082-55ba19439b028’
}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );
}
}
// Autosize iframe
var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {
var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );
origin.href = e.origin;
// Verify message origin
if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )
return;
// Verify message is in a format we expect
if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )
return;
switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {
case ‘poll_size:response’:
var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )
iframe.width = ‘100%’;
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )
iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );
return;
default:
return;
}
}
if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {
window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );
} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {
window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );
}
}
if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }
else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }
else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }
} )();
( function() {
var func = function() {
var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-8c365e856dcedba4a4cfcaac2f3d4e55-55ba19439b501’);
var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-8c365e856dcedba4a4cfcaac2f3d4e55-55ba19439b501’);
if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {
iframe_form.submit();
iframe.onload = function() {
iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {
‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,
‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-8c365e856dcedba4a4cfcaac2f3d4e55-55ba19439b501’
}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );
}
}
// Autosize iframe
var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {
var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );
origin.href = e.origin;
// Verify message origin
if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )
return;
// Verify message is in a format we expect
if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )
return;
switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {
case ‘poll_size:response’:
var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )
iframe.width = ‘100%’;
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )
iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );
return;
default:
return;
}
}
if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {
window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );
} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {
window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );
}
}
if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }
else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }
else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }
} )();
Night: For the concerts and after hours on Bourbon Street
( function() {
var func = function() {
var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-ec55af45b5a684ec6ca6456fc21c45b4-55ba19439b94b’);
var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-ec55af45b5a684ec6ca6456fc21c45b4-55ba19439b94b’);
if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {
iframe_form.submit();
iframe.onload = function() {
iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {
‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,
‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-ec55af45b5a684ec6ca6456fc21c45b4-55ba19439b94b’
}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );
}
}
// Autosize iframe
var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {
var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );
origin.href = e.origin;
// Verify message origin
if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )
return;
// Verify message is in a format we expect
if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )
return;
switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {
case ‘poll_size:response’:
var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )
iframe.width = ‘100%’;
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )
iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );
return;
default:
return;
}
}
if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {
window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );
} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {
window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );
}
}
if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }
else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }
else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }
} )();
( function() {
var func = function() {
var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-9a7660785f2e204b19da7097a741febb-55ba19439be30’);
var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-9a7660785f2e204b19da7097a741febb-55ba19439be30’);
if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {
iframe_form.submit();
iframe.onload = function() {
iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {
‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,
‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-9a7660785f2e204b19da7097a741febb-55ba19439be30’
}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );
}
}
// Autosize iframe
var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {
var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );
origin.href = e.origin;
// Verify message origin
if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )
return;
// Verify message is in a format we expect
if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )
return;
switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {
case ‘poll_size:response’:
var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )
iframe.width = ‘100%’;
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )
iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );
return;
default:
return;
}
}
if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {
window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );
} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {
window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );
}
}
if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }
else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }
else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }
} )();
RELATED STORIES:
The 2014 Essence Music Festival: Prince Slays His Performance + Other Highlights
1 of 34
1. Prince & Others Slay (And Step Out) During Essence Music Fest
The Purple One rocked the stage during the Essence Music Festival this year — just ask our #TeamBeautiful editor (http://bit.ly/1zkSaCQ) — and totally slayed. Fortunately, Prince wasn't the only one to keep the crowd going. Check out the other performers who blazed that stage at EMF this year and a few celebs who mingled backstage.
2 of 34
2. Nas
The iconic rapper looked dapper (as usual) during his set.
3 of 34
3. Nile Rodgers
The legendary musician had a good time entertaining the audience.
4 of 34
4. Janelle Monae
Janelle was totally into that high note during her performance.
5 of 34
5. Janelle Monae and Nile Rodgers
The two eclectic stars made time for a photo backstage.
6 of 34
6. Doug E. Fresh, Mary J. Blige & Biz Markie
The music heavyweights looked happy to see each other.
7 of 34
7. Mary J. Blige
Mary rocked an all-white ensemble like only she can.
8 of 34
8. Jill Scott
Jilly from Philly looked funky in her pants during her incredible performance. But, what makes her emotional? http://bit.ly/1j99S77
9 of 34
9. DJ Jazzy Jeff
The former "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" star kept it cool behind the turntables.
10 of 34
10. The Roots
The hip hop crew blazed the stage together.
11 of 34
11. Ledisi
Ledisi looked summertime fine in this cute yellow frock.
12 of 34
12. Ledisi
She quickly changed it up in a red jacket and jeans, though.
13 of 34
13. Tank
The singer served some sexy in this dapper black-and-white suit jacket.
14 of 34
14. Charlie Wilson
Uncle Charlie serenaded the audience with his smooth sound.
15 of 34
15. Lionel Ritchie
The legendary singer spent some time behind the piano during his set.
16 of 34
16. Erykah Badu
There's no one quite like Erykah. And, the funky singer showed that when she posed on one foot backstage.
17 of 34
17. Erykah Badu
She kept it cool on stage, though.
18 of 34
18. Jazmine Sullivan
It's been a long time since we've seen Jazmine out and about, and we're happy she's back! http://bit.ly/1k0ejwj
19 of 34
19. Jazmine Sullivan
She looked absolutely beautiful on stage.
20 of 34
20. Jesse Boykins III
Jesse served some funky style on stage.
21 of 34
21. K.Michelle
K. showed off her snatched waistline.
22 of 34
22. Tamar Braxton
Tamar kept it right and tight in red.
23 of 34
23. Monica, Trey Songz & Latoya Luckett
The three R&B singers kicked it backstage.
24 of 34
24. Trey Songz
The smooth crooner had all of the ladies screaming, we're sure. If you saw him during our InterludesLIVE, you'll know why. http://bit.ly/1iYwF0i
25 of 34
25. August Alsina
The R&B/hip-hop newcomer impressed the Essence Festival audience.
26 of 34
26. Day26
Remember Day26? We're happy to see the boys together again.
27 of 34
27. Elle Varner
The "Cold Case" singer kept it intimate with her guitar in hand. Her new music isn't all that intimate and quiet, though. http://bit.ly/1rJfW9j
28 of 34
28. Estelle
The British singer kept it funky in her statement necklace.
29 of 34
29. Jagged Edge
The group is officially BACK! We've missed them so much. Did they perform their new song at all? http://bit.ly/TZmq5u
30 of 34
30. Kelly Price
Kelly looked cute in her short haircut.
31 of 34
31. Leela James
Leela looked snatched. But, that hair is giving LIFE, hunty!
32 of 34
32. Michelle Williams
Michelle looked great in her leather biker jacket.
33 of 34
33. Raheem DeVaughn
Raheem kept it simple in a white T, but we're sure his performance was anything but.
34 of 34
34. Sevyn Streeter
We love seeing Sevyn blaze the stage.
FAB FINDS: What To Wear To Essence Music Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com