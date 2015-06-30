‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Kirk Frost Arrested During Dirt Bike Rally

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Kirk Frost was among two men arrested after a dirt bike and ATV rally in Atlanta on Sunday got out of hand.
According to the AJC, about 400 dirt bikes, ATVs and other motorized vehicles were riding near Ralph McGill and Piedmont avenues Sunday afternoon when a police officer observed several of them running red lights and driving recklessly. One of the officers pulled over the three-wheeled, red Polaris Slingshot that Kirk was driving after noticing that he allegedly ran multiple red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road.
Frost was arrested on multiple charges, including reckless driving, operating an unregistered vehicle, failure to stop for an emergency vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and five counts of failure to obey a traffic control device.
Frost was released from the Atlanta city jail on Monday after posting $3,502 bond.
Our own Mz Shyneka spoke to Kirk and predicted that all charges will be dropped once the truth comes out. Listen to her take on the situation below:
