50 Cent Reportedly Blames Floyd Mayweather’s 2012 Jail Sentence For SMS Promotions’ Failure

50 cent is reportedly blaming Floyd Mayweather, Jr. for the failing of his boxing company, SMS Promotions.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Mayweather was supposed to help launch the company but was instead jailed in 2012 on domestic violence charges, thus forcing 50 to go ahead alone.

50 Cent’s SMS Promotions filed for bankruptcy late last month.

In addition to breaking the news that Fif’ is blaming Mayweather for the organization’s downfall, theJasmineBRAND.com reports that SMS Promotions have amended the amount of debt they owe to $2.3 million, against the original $100,000 to $500,000 estimate in new court documents filed this past Friday (June 26).

Henry Mansell Posted June 30, 2015

