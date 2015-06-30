Shia LeBeouf always wants to make himself seem too cool for school, weird and underground, but he really just needs to come up for air and be a normal guy. A video surfaced of the sometimes actor freestyling in a one-man cypher with lyrics so surprisingly good, you’d wonder if he wrote those rhymes himself.

Spoiler alert: he didn’t.

Rapper Invincible from the group Anomalies pointed out that the Transformers actor bit those rhymes. We matched up LeBeouf’s freestyle with Invincible’s lyrics from the 2009 track.

Sorry, LeBeouf. Gotta try harder if you want to be cool next time.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Dipset Reunites With Funk Flex Freestyle [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne Throws Shade At Birdman In New Freestyle

Kanye West Addresses Charleston Shooting During Freestyle At Hot 97

Shia LeBeouf Stole Most Of That Freestyle Everyone’s Talking About [LISTEN] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: