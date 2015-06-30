‘Empire’ Director Lee Daniels Signs Contract With 20th Century Fox TV

When you’re the co-creator of a show that arguably saved a television network when it comes to the ratings race, good things tend to happen to you. So, Lee Daniels is reaping the benefits of Empire, his runaway hit.

Daniels has signed a muti-year deal with 20th Century Fox Television that allows him to direct, write and supervise television series under Lee Daniels Entertainment.

“Lee Daniels has a gift for telling authentic, provocative stories that are both truthful and wildly entertaining,” said Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden in a statement. “His casting instincts are incredible, whether he is discovering tomorrow’s stars or attracting the most accomplished performers to his projects. As a director, he elevates world class material to even greater heights, balancing heart-wrenching poignancy with surprising moments of levity that are over the top and fun. Quite simply, we love working with this inspired storyteller, and this deal is about extending and deepening our relationship.”

Empire is one of the year’s greatest shows — critically and ratings-wise — and made some noise on the Billboard. It’s a deserved partnership. Also, this makes up a potential Lee Daniels vs. Shonda Rhimes battle for network television supremacy in the future. Daniels may have the advantage here. Grey’s Anatomy isn’t the focus of water cooler conversations anymore, and Scandal was slacking in the latter half of its last season. Empire‘s season two will be huge, and Daniels may be just getting started.

bjosephsny Posted June 30, 2015

