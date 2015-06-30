CLOSE
Marshawn Lynch Achieves His Dream: Jumping Into A End Zone Filled With Skittles

Nothing would’ve been sweeter for Marshawn Lynch than punching in that touchdown to win the Super Bowl. What’s done is done, but what he did at Conan was a pretty good second.

Lynch took his love for Skittles to the next level by diving backwards into a pit filled with the flavorful candy. It was beautiful.

