Nothing would’ve been sweeter for Marshawn Lynch than punching in that touchdown to win the Super Bowl. What’s done is done, but what he did at Conan was a pretty good second.

Lynch took his love for Skittles to the next level by diving backwards into a pit filled with the flavorful candy. It was beautiful.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

This Marshawn Lynch Biopic Looks Absolutely Terrible [VIDEO]

Marshawn Lynch Is Finally Talking, And He Says What We All Thought

Marshawn Lynch Achieves His Dream: Jumping Into A End Zone Filled With Skittles was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted June 30, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: