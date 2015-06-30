Robin Thicke Begins His Comeback With “Morning Sun”

Robin Thicke‘s 2014 was nothing short of a disaster. It was a trainwreck made uglier by the fact that he had the biggest hit the year before (and lost a lawsuit for that hit). But Thicke is still alive, and as he showed in the BET Awards, he still sings. That comeback had to come at some point.

It starts with “Morning Sun,” a three-minute jam that matches his vocal sweetness with classic, slow-dancing soul. This one has legs, but its success depends on if enough people have forgiven him for the debacle that was Paula. It helps that Thicke didn’t say “Paula” throughout the song.

bjosephsny Posted June 30, 2015

