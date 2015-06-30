Common, Kevin Hart Among Possible Academy of Motion Picture Arts Inductees

For a while, the greatest films of the year have been decided by a group of old, mostly white men. The Academy is sensibly looking to change that.

Associated Press reports that Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have invited 322 folks in the entertainment business for possible membership. They include Common, Emma Stone, Kevin Hart, John Legend and Dope director Rick Famuyiwa.

“We’ve stressed very much that our members in each branch, it’s their duty to really pay attention to a diverse talent pool, to those coming up, to those that may have been overlooked for membership,” said Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said. “I think that effort has paid off well this year.”

Ideally, this means the Academy genuinely wants to promote diversity in film. But you can’t help but wonder if it’s not just trying to save face; it took the#OscarsSoWhite hashtag for the Academy to realize there wasn’t a lot of black people or women amongst its ranks. Regardless, this is a start.

