Despite Legal Issues, Rick Ross Drops The Video For “Neighborhood Drug Dealer”

Rick Ross bailed himself out of jail only to be denied bail when he got thrown back in jail because of kidnapping and assault charges. Now he must become Gucci Mane.

While Ross waits to be free, fans get a video for Hood Billionaire cut “Neighborhood Drug Dealer” — in which Rick Ross plays the neighborhood drug dealer with Future as the wing man. Get your Belaire Rose, half-naked women and standard Rick Ross fare above.

bjosephsny Posted June 29, 2015

